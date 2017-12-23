Woman taken into custody after leading Belleville Police on chase

Belleville Police have arrested a woman after she led officers on a high-speed chase that ended in East St. Louis. (Credit: KMOV)

Belleville Police have arrested a woman after she led officers on a high-speed chase that ended in East St. Louis.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Michael Dr. about a victim shot in the upper leg around 11:50 a.m.

The man was found outside a neighbor’s home while the neighbor attempted to assist with the victim’s gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was shot inside his home by a woman he knew. The suspect then took the victim’s car and drove off.

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officers then searched for the vehicle and located it as it was heading into East St. Louis. Police say the suspect then attempted to flee from police.

While fleeing, she left the roadway and involved in a single-car crash in the 6100 block of MaryBelle in East St. Louis.

She attempted to flee the accident by running off but was eventually was taken in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

