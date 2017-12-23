85-year-old man dies in single-vehicle crash early Saturday

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An 85-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

Officials say Charles Terbrock was traveling northbound on Highway 61 in a pickup truck around 6:40 a.m. when his truck slid on an icy bridge, ran off the road, and struck a concrete bridge rail.

The truck then struck another guardrail before overturning.

Police say Terbrock was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

