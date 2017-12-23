Extended hours for last-minute holiday shoppers

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Several area malls are extending their hours over the next two days to help last-minute Christmas shoppers purchase gifts.

Mid Rivers, West County, St. Clair Square mall will open at 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

All Kohls and Toys R Us stores are also open Saturday and Christmas Eve. Toys R Us will remain open until 9 p.m. Sunday and Kohls will be open until 6 p.m. Sunday.

