2 charged with murder in drug overdose death

Two suspects are facing murder charges in connection with a drug overdose that happened in Perryville in August.

Jason Pirrie, 21, of Warrenton and Myranda McAdams, 19, of Sparta, Illinois are charged with second-degree murder and distribution of a controlled substance.

Police said they received a call around 2 p.m. on Aug. 12 for an overdose at a home in the 500 block of W. North Street in Perryville.

When officers arrived, they said they found a male victim in the bathroom and also found a bag with drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police said both Pirrie and McAdams admitted they traded heroin with the victim in exchange for meth and prescription drugs.

Both Pirrie and McAdams are being held at the Perry County Sheriff’s Department on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

