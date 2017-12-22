Former Ram still giving back to St. Louis

Chris Long in the uniform of all three NFL teams he has played for. Credit: CBS Sports

Former Rams defensive end Chris Long may not play in St. Louis any longer, but he is still giving back to the community.

Long has donated his salary to education charities in every city his NFL career has called home, including St. Louis.

Long also used his first six game checks from 2017 to establish two full scholarships for Boys and Girls Club kids to attend his old prep school in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.