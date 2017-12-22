2 girls say man tried to use foot to film them inside store dressing room

Brianna Britton and Olivia Sclottach were inside a Windsor Store to buy dresses for New Year's Eve when foot traffic near a dressing room seemed odd.

“I thought he was just walking past. All of a sudden it is moving, and I am looking at it, then it clicked. I mean I yelled immediately," said Britton.

Britton could not believe it and certainly did not know what to do.

"I yelled, can you not? I did not even fully have on my dress. I just grabbed it, flung open the door and ran. I could see him. He was kind of bee-lining out of the store," added Britton.

She tells News 4 a man stuck his foot underneath the dressing room door, at a Mid Rivers Mall store, with a camera attached.

Schlottach was in the dressing room with her.

"I personally did not see the camera. All I could see was the look on her face," said Schlottach.

Schlottach, a bit confused, remembers her friend chasing the man and telling store employees to call security.

"I thought maybe someone had stolen something. I thought she was chasing him to get something back. But, I was looking around and nothing was gone," added Schlottach.

Britton filed a police report in St. Peters after believing store employees did nothing.

"The mall seems like they are shutting it down. If it happened to us, who knows who else it happened to that night," added Britton.

A spokesman at the corporate office for the Windsor Store provided a statement:

We want all of our guests to have a safe and welcoming experience whenever they shop at any Windsor location. The store manager immediately called mall security upon becoming aware of the situation and the matter is currently under investigation. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement with the investigation of this incident.

Britton added, "What really concerns us is there were girls in the dressing room right before us who were a lot younger than we are."

News 4 asked the spokeswoman if store employees checked surveillance video. The spokeswoman told News 4 there are no cameras near the dressing rooms.

