First snowfall of the season hits St. Louis area

Snow will quickly move out Saturday morning. Some good sunshine and a high near 38 Saturday afternoon should melt any lingering snow. We’ll be dry and cold Saturday evening.

Another fast-moving system will give us a shot for accumulating snow on Christmas Eve. It will be cold enough that this will be an all-snow event.

Sunday morning through mid Sunday afternoon, we’ll see more snow showers. A quick dusting up to 1” of snow is possible. This may cause trouble on secondary or untreated roadways. Currently, higher snow totals are possible the farther north you travel up toward Quincy.

Otherwise, it will be quite cold. Christmas Eve morning will see a low near 24, with a high of only 31 in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chill readings in the teens for Christmas Eve services in the evening.

Christmas morning will see lows near 21. It will be dry and partly sunny in the afternoon with a high near 37.

