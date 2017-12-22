Former Blues enforcer giving back during holidays

St. Louis native and former Blues enforcer Cam Janssen is teaming with Hans Wiemann to spread holiday cheer to patients at Shriners Hospital for Children. Credit: KMOV

St. Louis native and former Blues enforcer Cam Janssen is teaming with Hans Wiemann to spread holiday cheer to patients at Shriners Hospital for Children.

Friday, the Eureka native was at the hospital delivering toys to kids at the hospital.

At the same time, he is also helping out the hospital.

“Anytime giving toys to children and seeing smiles on their faces, it’s always a positive thing. I love doing this kind of stuff. Unfortunately, they had a fire a couple of weeks ago, it kind of devastated a lot of the toys,” said Janssen.

Janssen is referring to the fire at the Park Warehouse Service Building, which happened in November. Hundreds of toys meant for Shriners patients were destroyed.

While many organizations worked to replace the toys, Janssen and Hans Wiemann wanted to make a personal delivery to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved