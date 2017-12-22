St. Louis has highest number of homicides in more than 20 years

The homicide number for 2017 for the city of St. Louis is now standing at 203, the highest it’s ever been in more than 20 years.

The last time St. Louis had more than 200 homicides was back in 1995 when the number was 204.

The number is setting off alarms at City Hall and police headquarters, the President of the St. Louis Board of Alderman says the city is losing a population of youth to the violence.

“It’s big-time frightening because I have small children of my own,” said a mother who resides in North City.

The mother and teacher said living in St. Louis has become too dangerous, especially living on the same street where three women were shot and killed while trying to escape a home invasion.

“We can’t solve these crimes without the public’s help, that’s what we really need,” said Acting St. Louis Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole.

Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed said the solution may rest with a program that started in Boston to reduce youth homicide and gun violence by using police, community groups, and clergy to develop public safety solutions.

“It’s not just a policing issue, it’s a social issue, so we’re going to have to treat it as such and if we decide not to we do it at our own peril,” said Reed.

News 4 checked in with St. Louis County police about the county's homicide rate. They said so far in 2017, there have been 52 homicides in St. Louis County. Of those 52, 73% of them have been solved.

