Granite City couple: Coyotes killed our 2 dogs

This couple says their two dogs were killed by coyotes near their Granite City home. Credit: KMOV

A Metro East couple says their dogs were mauled by coyotes.

The Granite City couple’s Husky and Australian Shepherd were outside near their home for 20 minutes before they went missing.

The couple says they no idea about the type of damage the wild animals could do. They also said they have not let their children out in the backyard since the attack.

There has been a recent uptick in sightings of coyotes in the St. Louis area the past few weeks. The coyotes usually go after small animals.

