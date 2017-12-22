Union for striking nursing home employees says they're being replaced

Workers at a Ferguson nursing home took to the streets to send a message. (Credit: KMOV)

The employees at Christian Care went on strike at the beginning of December.

Now, their union says the employees were told they’re being permanently replaced.

The information came in after employees filed a complaint citing unethical changes to staff, hours, and scheduling.

Last Friday, workers did meet with the management company but there were no changes.

Management has yet to respond to News 4's request for comment.

