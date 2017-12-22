Accident briefly closes WB I-270 near 367 - KMOV.com

Accident briefly closes WB I-270 near 367

Credit: MoDOT Credit: MoDOT
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -

An accident briefly closed all lanes of westbound I-270 near Highway 367 in north St. Louis County Friday afternoon.

The accident happened sometime around 3:00 p.m. Traffic was being diverted off I-270.

Two vehicles were involved. Information on injuries wasn’t immediately known.

All lanes re-opened around 3:30 p.m.

