Former Edwardsville superintendent a candidate for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The former superintendent of the Edwardsville School District is among the candidates for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

Ed Hightower was a nationally recognized, award-winning NCAA basketball official for 36 years. The SIUE alumni retired after the 2013-2014 season. One year later, he retired from his long-standing position as superintendent.

The finalists will be announced during a press conference during the NBA All-Star Weekend, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17 in Los Angeles. The entire 2018class will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio in April 2018.

Hightower, who officiated the 1990 World Championship of Basketball in South America, the Goodwill Games in 1994 and 1998 and 12 NCAA Division 1 Final Fours, is already a member of the SIUE Cougars Hall of Fame and the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.

In 2015, Hightower retired from his long-standing position as superintendent. He currently serves as the executive director of the Manny Jackson Center for Humanities and is on the board of directors for Lewis and Clark Community College and St. Anthony’s Hospital.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.