Mega Millions jackpot increased to estimated $253 million

Scott Hoormann holds two Mega Millions lottery tickets he purchased in St. Louis (Credit: AP Photo / Jeff Roberson)

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night's drawing has been raised from an estimated $247 million to an estimated $253 million, according to the Missouri Lottery.

The cash value of the jackpot is estimated to be $157.5 million.

Players in Missouri have until 8:59 p.m. Friday to buy a Mega Millions ticket and until 8:59 p.m. Saturday to buy a ticket for the estimated $300 million Powerball jackpot.

