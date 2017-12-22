Woman robbed at MetroLink in Belleville

The Belleville Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at the Memorial Hospital MetroLink station Thursday evening.

Police said just after 6 p.m., they received a call to the MetroLink station on Frank Scott Parkway about a robbery.

The female victim told police she got off the MetroLink at the station. When she walked across the parking lot, she saw a white car drive into the lot.

Police said the male suspect exited the car and and approached the victim. He did not display a weapon, but had his hand inside his jacket as if he did, the victim told police.

The suspect demanded the victim's money, and she complied. The suspect then ran back to the vehicle and fled the scene.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

