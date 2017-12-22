Do you recognize this East Alton bank robbery suspect?

Surveillance photos of a suspect who robbed the Regions Bank-East Alton location Friday (Credit: East Alton Police)

EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Surveillance photos a bank robbery suspect were released by the East Alton Police Department Friday.

Just before 10 a.m., the suspect robbed the Regions Bank-East Alton location. The suspect was last seen in a dark brown or dark red Chrysler 3000 with Missouri registration and tinted windows.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the police department at 618-259-6212.

Officials have not confirmed if this robbery is connected to recent robberies in Godfrey and Alton.

No other details regarding the robbery have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.