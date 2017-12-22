St. Louis man accused of stealing gifts left for trash haulers

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man is accused of stealing gifts that were left for trash haulers in Sunset Hills.

Residents reported that an individual was seen slowly driving past trash bins and removing gifts left for trash haulers on Dec. 20 and 21. Around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 21, an officer found the suspect vehicle, a 2006 gray Chevrolet Cobalt, in the 12400 block of Matthews. When officers located the car, they found numerous cash, gift cards and other types of gifts inside.

Friday morning, Sunset Hills Police officials stated they had arrested Daniel E. Lanfersieck, 28, in connection with the crime. He is being held on a $600 bond on four counts of stealing and two counts of receiving stolen property.

