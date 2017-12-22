Lake St. Louis woman reunites with nurse who saved her life

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Not many people can say they meet the person who saved their life. However, Christina Whitty was able to reunite with her guardian angel for the first time this week.

Ambulances rushed to Whitty’s home after she ripped a port in her leg, which she used to receive her dialysis treatments.

“There was no blood whatsoever in me,” she said.

Whitty was sent to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis, where she met Angela Elgin, a veteran nurse, at the beginning of her shift.

“There’s blood everywhere, she’s in cardiac arrest. They were doing chest compressions and we were preparing to resuscitate her,” Elgin said.

St. Joseph doctors decided to send Whitty to a St. Charles hospital for further treatment and Elgin never left her side. The nurse rode in the ambulance alongside Elgin, plugging her wound with her finger as they waited for surgeons to arrive. The old-fashioned method was able to stop the bleeding.

“It kept me from bleeding to death,” Whitty said.

The pair’s emotional reunion was filled with tears of joy. Elgin said it was “satisfying” to see her old patient again

“The best part is being able to touch her, talk to her, and hold her and to see what she looks like now. That is why I do what I do,” she said.

For her actions that day, Elgin was given award by SSM Health to recognize her heroic efforts.

