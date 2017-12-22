Police looking for suspect in St. Louis' 200th homicide of 2017 - KMOV.com

Police looking for suspect in St. Louis' 200th homicide of 2017

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
Police are searching for this suspect in Thursday night's fatal shooting. (Credit: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department) Police are searching for this suspect in Thursday night's fatal shooting. (Credit: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed at New Way Market in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood Thursday night.

Police said they received a call for a shooting to New Way Market on Page and Belt around 6:45 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, police found Mialik Donelson, of the 1400 block of Burd, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Donelson was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A vigil for Donelson was held Friday night.

Homicide detectives are still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

This marks the 200th homicide in St. Louis for 2017. Last year, there were 188 homicides in the City of St. Louis.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly