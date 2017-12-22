Police looking for suspect in St. Louis' 200th homicide of 2017

Police are searching for this suspect in Thursday night's fatal shooting. (Credit: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed at New Way Market in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood Thursday night.

Police said they received a call for a shooting to New Way Market on Page and Belt around 6:45 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, police found Mialik Donelson, of the 1400 block of Burd, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Donelson was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A vigil for Donelson was held Friday night.

Homicide detectives are still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

This marks the 200th homicide in St. Louis for 2017. Last year, there were 188 homicides in the City of St. Louis.

