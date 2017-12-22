Police ID women found dead in car after trying to escape North City home invasion

Emergency crews in the 4200 block of John after three women were found dead Friday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three women were found dead inside a vehicle after they tried to escape a home invasion in north St. Louis early Friday morning, according to St. Louis Police Maj. John Hayden, the commander of the North Patrol.

Just after 3 a.m., police received a call for a burglary in progress in the 4200 block of John. About two minutes later, they received a call in the same area for shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found three women dead inside a blue Buick LeSabre. The women were identified as 25-year-old Reeba M. Moore, 24-year-old Dominique D. Lewis and Chanice R. White, 24.

According to Maj. Hayden, the women and a 32-year-old man were inside a home when they were apparently targeted in a home invasion. Officials believe the women were shot when they went into Moore’s car in an attempt to “avoid” the suspects.

“They just riddled the car, I didn’t count the holes so I couldn’t tell you how many shots were fired,” Lt. John Green said during a press conference Friday afternoon.

Multiple shell casings of different calibers were found at the shooting scene.

“Obviously, the people came to do business,” Maj. Hayden said. “The end result, there were three people dead.”

The man who was inside the home at the time of the home invasion ran from the area. He was not shot during the incident, officials said.

Maj. Hayden said the only description there currently is of the suspects is that they are at least two black men who were wearing dark clothing.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with details regarding the triple homicide is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

