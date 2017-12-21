Have you seen this car? St. Louis County officers search for car after man found dead

St. Louis County police are searching for a 2011 Nissan Altima with the Missouri license plate: HH2-Z1T (Credit: Police)

St. Louis County police are searching for a 2011 Nissan Altima with the Missouri license plate: HH2-Z1T (Credit: Police)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A suspect vehicle is being sought by St. Louis County officers after a St. Louis man was found dead on Dec. 20.

Aaron Simpson, 25, was found lying in the street near the 1100 block of Reale Avenue around 8 p.m. Officials originally said Simpson died after being shot but later revised the cause of death and said they believe he died of a physical injury.

Simpson’s death is now being investigated as a fatal leaving the scene of an accident, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Thursday morning, police said they had identified a suspect vehicle: A white 2011 Nissan Altima with four doors and the Missouri license plate of HH2-Z1T. The vehicle also has front-end damage and is missing its front license plate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.