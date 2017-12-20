Police: Suspects fire shots at woman they tried to carjack near Belleville

Police said two suspects tried to carjack a woman in this subdivision near Belleville Wednesday morning. Credit: KMOV

St. Clair County deputies are looking for two suspects who fired shots at a woman who they tried to carjack, police say.

Authorities said the woman was attempting to warm up her 2011 Chevy Camaro in her driveway on Chase Park Drive when two suspects came up to the driver’s door and each pointed a gun at her.

She then sped in reverse, hitting a mailbox and another car as the two suspects fired shots at her.

Police said she was then able to drive forward and out of the area. She was not injured.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

