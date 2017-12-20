Officer critically injured in accident welcomed home ahead of Christmas

Officer Glasby and his family as he returned home Wednesday. Credit: KMOV

Applause broke out from those waiting to welcome Officer Gary Glasby, Jr. home on Wednesday.

Glasby, Jr. was injured in March 2016 when a pick-up truck slammed into his patrol car on North Broadway. He was in a coma for four months and has been rehab in Nebraska and Colorado.

He returned home in Thursday, with officers and family members waiting to give him a welcome home hug.

His 8-year-old daughter says it is a good Christmas present to have her father home.

“It feels great because I got to see him a couple of times in Colorado and I feel happy to see him,” his daughter said.

Glasby’s mother Michele McCoy said she is grateful that this moment has arrived, but also said there is still a mountain for him to climb.

