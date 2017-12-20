Quick-moving wheel thieves are targeting apartment parking lots in north St. Louis County

Michael Taylor says his mother's car and that of a neighbor were hit by rim thieves late Tuesday night. (Credit: Michael Taylor)

Two vehicles outside the Laurel Park Apartment Complex in North County had all four tires and wheels stolen overnight. St. Louis County Police say this is a crime trend hitting apartment parking lots in the area right now.

County police were called to the complex just after midnight on Wednesday. Laurel Park Apartments are located east of Ferguson off of Lucas and Hunt Road. Police say they believe three suspects are involved and were last seen driving off in a dark-colored SUV.

A Ford Fusion and Honda Accord had all of their wheels and tires stolen. They were parked next to each other and left sitting on only two cement blocks.

"She couldn't believe it, I couldn't believe it, the family couldn't believe it, ," said Michael Taylor, whose mother owned the Honda which was hit by thieves.

Taylor says he has no idea why his mother's car was targeted.

"It's not really the newest car out here, ya know what I mean? So we were shocked," said Taylor.

Surveillance cameras captured the burglary. St. Louis County police are using the footage in their investigation, but they are not releasing the footage at this time.

"They did it pretty early and they must have been quick because nobody saw them," said Taylor.

Every part of the wheel was stolen, except the lug nuts were left behind. The cement blocks left to prop up the vehicles were landscaping bricks.

"They're very smooth cut, very wide bricks, so it looks as if this a very planned out crime," said Taylor. "They know what they're doing and they do it quite often."

County police tell News 4 this crime is a trend right now in apartment complex parking lots in the area. Taylor took a picture of another vehicle that had all four of it's wheels stolen back in November in the same parking lot. Police say they are designating more officers to patrol this apartment complex and others in the area.

"We thought this was a good place to be, we didn't think it was crime ridden, but crime found it's way in," said Taylor.

The Laurel Park Apartment Complex sent out a warning email to all their residents encouraging them to purchase tire locks for their vehicles.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.