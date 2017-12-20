Santa takes a chopper to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital for annual tradition

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A chopper flew in over Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital Wednesday, and inside was the big man himself: Santa Claus.

Santa decided to give the reindeer some rest before Sunday, using the helicopter instead.

It's an annual tradition at the hospital that's been going on for about 25 years.

He made his way all the way through the hospital visiting patients and their families, and handing out gifts to sick children.

