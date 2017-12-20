Local company has nearly $1 million bet with customers about white Christmas

Jerry Kelly Heating and Air Conditioning could lose nearly $1 million if it snows on Christmas

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Businesses do some interesting promotions during the holidays, and one in St. Charles County has been getting a lot of attention.

Customers of Jerry Kelly Heating and Air Conditioning are hoping for a white Christmas on Monday.

The company will return money to more than 140 customers if it snows at least two inches at Lambert Airport.

Customers had to make a purchase between November 11th and December 11th, but if enough flakes fall, the company would end up refunding about $1 million.

"We were just looking for a promotion that could get customers involved and get their attention and this one seems to work really well,” said Steve Miles, CEO of Jerry Kelly Heating and Air Conditioning. “I didn’t realize there were so many gamblers out there."