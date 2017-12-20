Bi-state police chase ends in crash in midtown St. Louis

A multi-state police chase ended in a crash in midtown St. Louis Wednesday night.

Police said they were chasing a suspect in a carjacking that happened in the 5000 block of Wren in North City on Tuesday. Police said three armed suspects stole the car from a 55-year-old woman.

The chase began near the intersection of Tucker and Cass, went into Illinois twice and then back over to Missouri over the Chain of Rocks Bridge. The suspect drove south on Riverview, into downtown St. Louis, where he eventually crashed on Market, by Compton.

During the chase, the 21-year-old suspect got into two accidents.

Speeds during the chase reached more than 110mph, according to police.

The suspect was driving on 2 rims at the end of the chase.

One male suspect is in back of this police car. pic.twitter.com/ikexOCsiTQ — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) December 20, 2017

He was taken into custody at the end of the chase.

