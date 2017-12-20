Santa handing out resumes? Local man looking for work tries bold strategy downtown

Donald Grooms was handing out resumes at the intersection of Carr Street and North Tucker. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One St. Louis man's Christmas wish is just to land a job.

And he was willing to stand in traffic to get it.

Drivers may have seen Donald Grooms near downtown St. Louis recently. He was handing out resumes at the intersection of Carr Street and North Tucker.

Grooms lost his job in August and job prospects have not been great.

He said the hardest part is keeping things positive around his two kids.

"They're pretty cushioned to what's going on,” he said. “We're trying to keep it out of their awareness."

Grooms’ background is in human resources and he most recently worked as a recruiter.

Grooms landed that job with a similar stunt, by handing out resumes at Busch Stadium in 2015.