Salvation Army donations down significantly this holiday season

With Christmas right around the corner, donations to the Salvation Army Tree of Lights campaign are down dramatically in the St. Louis area.

So far, $1.4 million dollars has been raised this holiday season. But, last year at this time the campaign had already raised $2.7 million.

“Red kettle donations are down 24 percent alone,” said Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, divisional commander of the Salvation Army Midland Division. “We believe it is due to lack of enough volunteers to man our red kettle locations throughout the bi-state.”

The 2017 Tree of Lights campaign goal is $6.1 million.

To help, donations can be made by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or online to the Tree of Lights Campaign. You can also text GIVEHOPE to 41444.

