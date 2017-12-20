State Rep. Franks calls for more accountability in investigation into Cary Ball shooting

The mother of Cary Ball Jr., who was shot and killed by police in 2013, stood with Bruce Franks Wednesday as they called for STLMPD to turn over all evidence to the Circuit Attorney's Office. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A state lawmaker Wednesday called for another investigation into a deadly shooting by a St. Louis police officer.

State Representative Bruce Franks stood next to the mother of Cary Ball Jr., who was shot in April 2013 after running from police, and called for more accountability.

"What we're demanding is that the police turn over all evidence to the Circuit Attorney's Office," Franks said.

Police say Ball had a gun, but witness accounts say he put it down.

Officers shot Ball more than 20 times.

News 4 reached out to the Circuit Attorney's Office about the request Wednesday, but did not hear back.

The case was originally investigated by St. Louis police and reviewed by federal officials.

Both concluded the shooting was justified.