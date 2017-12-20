Second suspect charged in chase, crash that left a 9-year-old dead

Caleb Lee, 9, died from injuries he sustained in a crash at Lambert Airport. A car police were chasing hit a vehicle he was in. Credit: KMOV

Prosecutors have charged another suspect for murder in a police chase that happened in April 2017 that left a 9-year-old dead.

The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has issued charges on suspect Brian Booker Jr., 16, for one count of murder in the second-degree, one count of tampering with a motor vehicle in the first-degree, and three counts of assault in the second-degree.

Booker Jr. was the passenger in the vehicle that had been carjacked earlier the morning of April 25, 2017.

A Normandy Police Officer was conducting a routine traffic stop when he discovered that the vehicle was stolen. This led police on a chase that ended at Lambert International Airport. The stolen vehicle ran a red light and crashed into a car carrying four people.

Of the four victims in the car, the driver suffered broken bones and the passenger suffered abrasions and lacerations. There were two young boys in the back seat of the car and both of them were left in critical condition after the crash. The nine year old boy, Caleb Lee, died from the injuries from the accident on May 5, 2017.

The two men in the stolen vehicle have now both been charged in the case.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, Darian Cummings, was charged on December 8 with murder in the second-degree. Cummings is being held on a cash only bond of $1,000,000.

Booker Jr. is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved