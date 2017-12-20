KMOV Holiday App Sweepstakes Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The KMOV Holiday App Sweepstakes is a daily sweepstakes that begins at 6:00 a.m. Central Time (“C.T.”) on Friday, December 22, 2017, and ends Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 5:59 p.m. C.T. (“Sweepstakes Entry Period”). Entries must be received by 5:59 p.m. C.T. each day to be eligible for that day’s drawing, and entries will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

Sponsor: KMOV/Meredith Corporation, 1 Memorial Drive, Saint Louis, MO 63102.

ENTRY: There are multiple methods of entry. Limit four (4) entries per person with a valid email address per day during the Sweepstakes Entry Period, regardless of entry method.

1) VIA KMOV APP – Using your web-enabled device, download the free KMOV app (available from the Apple, Android or Amazon app stores by searching for “KMOV”). If you have already downloaded the app, open it on your device, select the KMOV Holiday App Sweepstakes tile, and complete the mobile entry form to receive one (1) entry. If you are downloading the app for the first time during the promotion, once it is downloaded you will be directed to select the KMOV Holiday App Sweepstakes tile and complete the mobile entry form to receive one (1) entry;

2) VIA KMOV WEATHER APP – Using your web-enabled device, download the free KMOV Weather App (available from the Apple, Android or Amazon app stores by searching for “KMOV”). If you have already downloaded the app, open it on your device, select the KMOV Holiday App Sweepstakes tile, and complete the mobile entry form to receive one (1) entry. If you are downloading the app for the first time during the promotion, once it is downloaded you will be directed to select the KMOV Holiday App Sweepstakes tile and complete the mobile entry from to receive one (1) entry.

3) VIA KMOV TRAFFIC APP – Using your web-enabled device, download the free KMOV Traffic App (available from the Apple, Android or Amazon app stores by searching for “KMOV”). If you have already downloaded the app, open it on your device, select the KMOV Holiday App Sweepstakes tile, and complete the mobile entry form to receive one (1) entry. If you are downloading the app for the first time during the promotion, once it is downloaded you will be directed to select the KMOV Holiday App Sweepstakes tile and complete the mobile entry from to receive one (1) entry.

4) VIA KMOV.COM - Go to www.kmov.com/community, click on the KMOV Holiday App Sweepstakes link and complete the online entry form to register and to receive one (1) entry. There is no cost to register or enter.

BONUS ENTRY:

Referred Individual Bonus Entry: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual”). You may gain additional entries by referring individuals that enter using your uniquely provided entry URL (“Referred Individual”). Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, you will receive four (4) Bonus Referred Entries into the sweepstakes. A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions.

REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive. Entries and referred entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of MO or IL in the KMOV viewing area residing in Pike, Lincoln, Warren, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis –Ind Co., Jefferson, Franklin, Gasconade, Phelps, Crawford, Washington, Reynolds, Iron, St. Francois, and Ste. Genevieve counties in Missouri and Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Madison, Bond, Fayette, St. Clair, Clinton, Marion, Clay, Monroe, Washington and Randolph counties in Illinois who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members are not eligible to enter or win. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from KMOV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.



WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about each day from Friday, December 22, 2017 through Thursday, January 4, 2018 at approximately 6:05 p.m. C.T., KMOV will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received to date. Winners will be drawn on December 24, 25, and 26 despite the holiday. One (1) winner each day (fourteen (14) winners total) will each receive a $100 Visa Gift Card, valid anywhere Visa is accepted. Approximate retail value: $100.00.

Potential daily winners will be notified by e-mail and/or phone at approximately 10:00 a.m. C.T. the first business day following the drawing (winners for the 22nd, 23rd, 24th, and 25th will be notified on Tuesday, December 26th), and are responsible for confirming eligibility and picking up prize from the KMOV offices (1 Memorial Dr. St. Louis, MO 63102) during business hours by 5:00 p.m. C.T. on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

On or about Friday, December 29, 2017 and Thursday, January 4, 2018 at approximately 6:10 p.m. C.T., one (1) weekly grand prize winner and one (1) weekly secondary winner (two (2) weekly grand prize winners total and two (2) weekly secondary winners total) will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to date. Each weekly grand prize winner will receive iPhone X prize package (see description below). Each weekly secondary winner will receive the Apple Watch prize package (see description below).

iPhone X Prize Package:

Winner will receive one (1) Visa Gift Card in the amount of $1,300.00 which can be used to purchase a 64GB iPhone X, including sales tax, and a 3-month prepaid plan from their carrier of choice (AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, or T Mobile). Winner may also activate phone under an existing plan and keep the remainder of the Visa Gift Card balance. Approximate retail value: $1,300.00.

Apple Watch Prize Package:

Winner will receive one (1) Visa Gift Card in the amount of $360.00 which can be used to purchase an Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS connectivity and 38mm sport band, including tax. Approximate retail value: $360.00.

The four (4) potential weekly winners will be notified by e-mail and/or phone at approximately 10:05 a.m. C.T. on Friday, January 5, 2018, and are responsible for confirming eligibility and picking up prize from the KMOV offices (1 Memorial Dr. St. Louis, MO 63102) during business hours by 5:00 p.m. C.T. on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

Daily winners remain eligible to win weekly prizes. Non-winning entries will be rolled over to subsequent drawings in this Sweepstakes. Winner of the iPhone X Prize Package is ineligible to win the Apple Watch Prize Package, but does remain eligible to win subsequent daily prizes.

The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries

Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash. Sponsor reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be randomly selected from all remaining eligible entries. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from KMOV and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, KMOV reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsors believe may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how KMOV uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.kmov.com/story/18990/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential daily winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within two (2) business days of notification. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, MO or IL state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winner(s) will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Friday, January 26, 2018, to Winner’s List/ KMOV Holiday App Sweepstakes at KMOV’s address above.

The Sponsor’s website Terms of Service applies to all entries.

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to Aptivada Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy before entering or participating in this promotion.

This promotion is not endorsed, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple.