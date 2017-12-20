Missouri governor under review over secretive messaging app

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's attorney general says he'll review fellow Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff's use of a secretive app that deletes messages after they're read.
The Kansas City Star previously reported that Greitens and some of his staff have accounts with Confide, an app that deletes messages and prevents users from taking screenshots.
It's unclear whether the governor and his staff are using the app for state business, personal use or campaign work. But the Confide accounts sparked concern among some open-government advocates. A Democratic lawmaker asked Attorney General Josh Hawley for an investigation.
Hawley said Wednesday that his office will check into possible violations of the state's open record laws. He's running for U.S. Senate.
Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden didn't immediately respond to Associated Press requests for comment.
