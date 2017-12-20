Several injured in crash on I-64 in Illinois

An accident on Interstate 64 near Scott Air Force Base (KMOV)

MASCOUTAH, Ill (KMOV.com) -- An accident involving a semi-truck and at least one passenger vehicle closed Interstate 64 in Mascoutah, Illinois Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened before 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, near Scott Air Force Base.

Police said multiple people suffered minor injuries in the crash, which involved a semi, two cars and an IDOT truck.

The accident happened in a construction zone.