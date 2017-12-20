2 Metro East students having brighter Christmas thanks to St. Clair County Coroner

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Calvin Dye Sr. worked with Metro East school districts to select two deserving kids for a shopping spree in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Dye said he and his wife wanted to spend $250 on each kid so they could get whatever they wanted for Christmas because they know so many families struggle every year.

“I’m in a position now to make that kid happy for what I wasn’t happy about 50-something years ago,” said Dye. “It’s our way of giving back to the county we serve.”

Miguel Doolin, 9, and Noah Allen, 11, filled their shopping cards with electronics, toys and even gifts for their siblings.

“We get money to spend on ourselves and we can buy whatever we want. Except if we run out of money then we can’t get anything else,” said Miguel.

Dye said the kids live on opposite ends of the county.

