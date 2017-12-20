Madison Co. police continue search for bank robbery suspect

GODFREY, Ill., (KMOV.com)-- A robbery suspect remains at large after holding up a Reliance bank in the 2800 block of Godfrey Monday morning.

Madison Co. police responded to the bank at 2810 Godfrey Road around 10 a.m. after a receiving a report of robbery in progress. Authorities said a male suspect entered the bank and demanded money from the bank teller. The suspect allegedly pulled out a weapon during the exchange.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot.

Authorities are still on scene continuing their search for the suspect.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office are asking if anyone who has information to help with this ongoing investigation to call the Police Dispatch Center at 618-692-4433 or the Anonymous Tip line at 618-296-3000

