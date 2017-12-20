Starting next week, a long-term traffic shift will impact Poplar Street Bridge drivers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Starting next week, a long-term traffic shift will impact Illinois commuters who use the Poplar Street Bridge.

At 8 p.m. on Dec. 26, crews will close an additional eastbound lane of the bridge. Until 2 p.m. the next day, only one lane of the bridge will be open. When the second lane reopens across the bridge, traffic will be shifted to the two middle lanes, and the far right and left lanes will close.

On Dec. 27, MoDOT crews will once again close an additional eastbound lane starting at 8 p.m. so they can install a barrier wall. Until 2 p.m. on Dec. 28 only one lane will again be open across the Mississippi River.

When the second lane reopens, the far left eastbound lane of the bridge will remain closed until the end of December 2018. Additionally, one right eastbound lane of the bridge will be closed around-the-clock until February for crews to complete placing a new surface.

On Dec. 28, two westbound lanes across the bridge will close at 8 p.m. One of the lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday and the far left lane will remain closed until December 2018.

The lane closures will allow crews to prepare for the scheduled ‘slide’ to widen the bridge inlate in March. They will also allow crews to construct and fill in the new eastbound lane for the bridge.

