Duo arrested after drugs found in home occupied by 4 children, officials say

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two Poplar Bluff residents were arrested after a two-month narcotics investigation by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, Poplar Bluff Police department and the Butler County Sheriff’s Department.

Lee Hamilton, 36, and Astasia Phelps, were arrested after investigators reportedly seized about a three-quarters pound of suspected “ICE” Methamphetamine, a pound of high-grade Marijuana and a Rossi .357 handgun with ammunition. Investigators said they also found smaller quantities of suspected LSD and Ecstasy.

Four children were inside the home at the time of the arrest and were placed into the custody of the Division of Family Services.

Hamilton and Phelps were arrested and taken to the Butler County Justice County. Hamilton was charged with suspicion of drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Officials with the Poplar Bluff Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

