Window shattered at Creve Coeur Camera store

A window at the Creve Coeur Camera on Olive Blvd. was found shattered (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A burglary investigation is underway after a window was found shattered at Creve Coeur Camera Wednesday morning.

A burglar alarm was sounded at the business in the 12740 block of Olive Boulevard around 6:10 a.m. When St. Louis County Police officers arrived, they found a window shattered.

It is currently unknown what was taken from the store.

No other details have been released.

