Gov. Greitens to join firefighters from across the state in St. Louis today

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks during a service honoring Missouri heroes in the capitol rotunda in Jefferson City, Mo., Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will join firefighters from across the state in St. Louis Wednesday.

While speaking at the St. Louis Fire Academy, Gov. Greitens is expected to announce a new plan to help ensure more safety for Missouri’s first responders.

Gov. Greitens will be joined by the Harold Schaitberger, the president of the International Association of Firefighters.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. News 4 plans to broadcast the event live on Facebook and on KMOV.com.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved