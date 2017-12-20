Some express concerns about proposed luxury apartment building in Clayton

Some in Clayton have expressed concerns about a proposed luxury apartment building that would sit at the corner of Brentwood and Forsyth, across from Shaw Park.

The land where the building would go is currently a parking lot, many saying it is a waste of the land. The city put out bids for a mixed-use residential development, choosing a modern luxury apartment building.

Tuesday, the city agreed to sell the developer the lot for $1.1 million.

Some, however, wonder if there will be enough parking.

“They’re primarily concerned about the parking. Their clients, their employees that come and go and use these parking spots, and what they had been told by the city was that this would be a comprehensive agreement,” said Jeff Rainford, who works in Clayton.

Rainford’s clients work right next door to the proposed high rise.

There are currently 132 parking spots. The new 228-unit apartment building will have 324 spots. While residents say the numbers don’t add up, the city says it has hired an independent contractor to come up with the numbers.

“There are office workers that will use those spaces and they’ll share parking spots with people who will be leaving, the apartment dwellers won’t be there during the day,” said Clayton City Manager Craig Owen.

But the concerns go beyond parking. Some say the sale price should have been higher.

“If this city is going to give the developer an $8 million or $9 million discount on the sale price, then at least we ought to get a decent parking plan out of it,” said Rainford.

Owens said there were valid reasons for the price.

“This a discounted price, no question, but this proposal satisfied everything we needed and they were the only ones that came out and said we do not need any more incentives,” said Owen.

The developer agreed Tuesday they would be open to talking about adding more parking.

While the sale was agreed to, it is not completely done. The developer still has to get several other aspects approved. The city could revoke the sale in 90 days if everything is not to its liking.

However, if everything goes as planned, the developer hopes to break ground in 2018.

