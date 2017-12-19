Man shot in downtown St. Louis - KMOV.com

Man shot in downtown St. Louis

Police said a man was shot in the 1000 block of Washington on Tuesday night. Credit: KMOV Police said a man was shot in the 1000 block of Washington on Tuesday night. Credit: KMOV
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot in downtown St. Louis Tuesday night.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Washington around 9:45 p.m.

A man was shot in the lower back.

He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital. 

