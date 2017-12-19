Embattled Metro East mayor arrested again - KMOV.com

Embattled Metro East mayor arrested again

Mugshot of Alorton Mayor Joann Reed. Credit: KMOV Mugshot of Alorton Mayor Joann Reed. Credit: KMOV
Alorton’s mayor has been arrested again.

Court records show Alorton Mayor JoAnn Reed was arrested Friday and charged with official misconduct.

She is also facing felony charges of voter fraud in an unrelated case. Back in 2014, she pleaded guilty to smuggling a cell phone into jail for a relative.

