ISP upping patrols in response to spate of deadly I-55 crashes

SAUGET, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Residents along Interstate 55 in Illinois continue to express concern over the recent crashes along the highway.

A death in Friday's semi wreck now has law enforcement concerned as well, and they’re taking action to keep drivers safe through the new year.

Illinois State Troopers are increasing patrols and are going to hit their lights behind every driver they see putting themselves and others in danger while driving.

This moves comes after several people have been hurt or killed in crashes in recent weeks.

For troopers and some families, it seems not a day goes by without learning a person has died in a crash.

A serious one killed four girls when a truck crashed into the cars they were riding in on I-55 near Hamel days before Thanksgiving.

Friday’s a 10-car pile-up took another life.

ISP spokesman Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. told news 4 drivers can expect to see more troopers across the state, and one truck driver welcomes the extra patrols.

"I think it is too much texting going on, people using their phone and not paying attention to lane changes,” said truck driver Greg Feeney. “A lot of it. It is happening with trucks and cars."

The increased presence of officers began Tuesday morning.