Illinois senator request IDOT to take action following deadly I-55 crash

SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Residents along Interstate 55 in Illinois continue to express concern over the recent crashes along the highway.

A death in Friday's semi wreck now has law enforcement and Sen. Andy Manar concerned, and they’re taking action to keep drivers safe through the new year.

Sen. Manar has sent a letter to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) requesting a review of the stretch of highway to determine if the state agency can take steps to minimizes crashes and improve the safety of the motorists and construction crews.

Sen. Manar released the following statement expressing her concern:

Clearly, there is a problem that needs to be addressed. I have constituents who drive this stretch of highway every day, or have loved ones who do, and they are extremely concerned about their safety in light of these crashes. I don’t know if drivers need more warnings to slow down and pay attention, if more police patrols are required, or if some other measure is needed to ensure this stretch of I-55 is safe,” Manar said. “I am confident that IDOT will assess the situation responsibly and recommend changes that will help protect drivers and put people’s minds at ease, particularly during this busy holiday travel season.

According to IDOT, there have been several crashes in the construction sites between Hamel and Illinois 143 since October. Traffic was reduced down to one lane on I-55 in each direction for road repairs.The work is expected to last until late September 2018.

Illinois State Troopers are increasing patrols and are going to hit their lights behind every driver they see putting themselves and others in danger while driving.

This move comes after several people have been hurt or killed in crashes in recent weeks.

For troopers and some families, it seems not a day goes by without learning a person has died in a crash.

A serious one killed four girls when a truck crashed into the cars they were riding in on I-55 near Hamel days before Thanksgiving.

Friday’s a 10-car pile-up took another life.

Read: Woman dies after multi-car crash near Edwardsville

ISP spokesman Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. told News 4 drivers can expect to see more troopers across the state, and one truck driver welcomes the extra patrols.

"I think it is too much texting going on, people using their phone and not paying attention to lane changes,” said truck driver Greg Feeney. “A lot of it. It is happening with trucks and cars."

The increased presence of officers began Tuesday morning.

