MoDOT plans more repairs on I-44

MoDOT is working to finalize plans to close more Interstate 44 ramps next year.

It’s part of the project to replace/repair the bridge between Kingshighway and 39th Street. A final decision on which ramps will close has not been made yet.

Construction on I-44 in Shrewsbury is expected to be completed soon. MoDOT tells News 4 that westbound lanes in Shrewsbury are back open now. Eastbound lanes on I-44 in Shrewsbury will reopen Wednesday night at six o’clock.

