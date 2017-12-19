WANTED: Suspects steal $28K in Apple products from Arnold Target

Police said several suspects used hammers smash open glass cases to steal Apple products from a Target store in Arnold Monday night.

Authorities said the burglary happened around 10:20 p.m. Three suspects entered the store and selected two clothes baskets, two hammers and other items.

Police said one suspect then used a hammer to break open a case that had Apple products while another suspect armed with a hammer acted as a lookout.

Police said the suspects took 13 iPads, nine Apple watches, two iPhones and other attachments worth $28,000 and loaded them into baskets before they fled the store. One suspect used a hammer to threaten an employee on his way out, police said.

The suspects then got into a black 4-door car and drove off.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Arnold police at (636)296-2385 or (636)296-3206.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.