Police searching for suspects in alleged bank forgery case

COLUMBIA, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to an alleged forgery at a financial institution Monday.

Just after 3 p.m., a man and a woman pulled up to a bank in the 200 block of North Main Street and attempted to withdraw cash.

The man appeared to be in his 30s and had dark hair, and the woman appeared to be wearing a blonde wig and gray baseball cap. They presented stolen identification and bank cards in the transaction.

According to police, the stolen information and cards were taken in a vehicle burglary in the Metro East earlier on Monday.

The suspects were in a gray SUV with Illinois plate Y918457. Police are searching for the suspects and urge everyone to lock their vehicles and report any theft immediately to police and financial institutions.