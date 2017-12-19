11-year-old girl dies after UTV accident in Plainview

This is the same model UTV that was involved in the accident that took Madyson Loftis' life. Credit (Macoupin County Sheriff's Office)

PLAINVIEW, Il. (KMOV.com) -- An 11-year-old girl passed away at St. Louis Children’s Hospital Tuesday following a UTV accident.

According to police, Madyson Loftis, of Benld, Illinois, was in the back bed of a UTV when it tipped over and rolled down a slope Sunday.

Police say the driver, who was 12 years old, told them the front wheels of the UTV dropped into a wash out while he was traveling south on Walker Road.

The wheels turned sideways and the UTV rolled down a steep grade.

There were five people in the vehicle, including 44-year-old Ronald Ruyle, who lives in the 9000 block of Walker Road. Ruyle was in the passenger seat at the time, holding a four-year-old boy. An eight-year-old boy was in the back bed with Loftis, and was airlifted to the hospital with her after the accident. Loftis was found unconscious and barely breathing at the scene of the accident.

There is no information on the boy’s condition.

Loftis was reported to have died around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. She is the third person under the age of 16 to die from a UTV/ATV accident this year in Macoupin County.