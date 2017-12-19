Missouri sees high mortality rates for pregnant women

The WannaCry attack struck more than 150 nations in May, locking up digital documents, databases and other files and demanding a ransom for their release.More >
The WannaCry attack struck more than 150 nations in May, locking up digital documents, databases and other files and demanding a ransom for their release.More >
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >
(CNN) -- John Legend is about to put his divine voice to perfect use. The 10-time Grammy award winner has been cast as Jesus Christ in NBC's upcoming live musical, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!"More >
(CNN) -- John Legend is about to put his divine voice to perfect use. The 10-time Grammy award winner has been cast as Jesus Christ in NBC's upcoming live musical, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!"More >
Federal officials confirmed an Amtrak train was hurtling 50 mph over the speed limit when it careened off an overpass south of Seattle, spilling cars onto the highway below and killing at least three people.More >
Federal officials confirmed an Amtrak train was hurtling 50 mph over the speed limit when it careened off an overpass south of Seattle, spilling cars onto the highway below and killing at least three people.More >